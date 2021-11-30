Leftover fencing work to be completed by 2022: BSF Inspector General

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Border Security Force Tripura Frontier IG Sushanta Kumar Nath on Tuesday said that the BSF has succeeded in convincing its Bangladesh counterpart BGB (Border Guards of Bangladesh) to complete the work of unfenced areas of Indo-Bangla borders in Tripura.

According to Nath, within the year 2022, the leftover patches where barbed fencing is still to be erected are set to be fenced.

"Substantial development has taken place in this regard. Although I don't have ready data for reference, both Single Row Fencing and Composite Fencing works will be completed by the year 2022", said Nath.

He added, "In the last one year, we have succeeded in filling so many gaps after getting necessary consent from the Bangladesh Border Guards. Five gaps have been already plugged off in places like Yakubnagar under the North Tripura district. Works are in progress at a rapid pace in Sabroom under South Tripura district while some issues like permission from Bangladesh and land acquisition are still delaying the work at Sonamura (under Sepahijala district). We feel by the next rainy season these places will be covered with fencing".



Speaking on composite fencing, he said, "composite fencing works going on in the Eastern side of the state have also progressed well. A few days back a high-level team of the Ministry of Home Affairs inspected the fencing areas and they have also expressed their satisfaction over the pace of work".

On the surrender of insurgents, Nath said, "it is a matter of great significance that people who were once misguided towards insurgency are now coming back to mainstream life. I appeal to the youth not to fall prey to the evil designs of insurgent groups as there is nothing left in that kind of life".

The IG has also given detailed data of seizures made this year. He said narcotic items worth Rs 12.94,36,908 have been seized so far in the year which includes 60,812 Yaba tablets, 30,070 bottles of Phensedyl/Eskuff Syrup, Ganja weighing 12.067.04 Kgs and 8,351 liquor bottles.

Meanwhile, 2,288 numbers of Cattle heads worth Rs.2,34,58,050 and assorted contraband items having a combined value of Rs 15,98,35,456 had also been seized. The total value of the goods seized has been estimated to be Rs 31,27,30,414.

"Destruction of 42,84,269 Nos of Mature / Immature Ganja Saplings worth Rs 7,76,65,000 also took place- this includes joint efforts with State Police State Forest. Due to a high degree of alertness, BSF Tripura has also been able to intercept and apprehend 208 intruders attempting an illegal crossing of International Border which includes 115 Indian Nationals and 93 Bangladeshi Nationals", the BSF press statement further added. (ANI)

