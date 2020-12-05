Legislative Council poll observer in Varanasi dies of heart attack

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Ajay Kumar Singh, who was the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council poll observer in Varanasi, died in a hospital here on Saturday after suffering a heart attack yesterday.



"With profound grief and sorrow, I have to inform that Ajay sir has left us. He passed away around 9.30 am in Shubham hospital," said the Varanasi district magistrate.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior government officials paid tributes to Singh.

The 1998-batch IAS officer had fallen unconscious during a morning walk on Friday. (ANI)

