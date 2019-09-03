Legislative Council whip Gangula Prabhakar's convoy overturns, 3 policemen injured

Kurnool District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Three policemen suffered injuries after the convoy of Andhra Pradesh legislative council whip Gangula Prabhakar overturned and met with an accident in Kurnool District on Tuesday.

The injured police sleuths have been identified as Chandrajah, Gangadharappa and Balaraju. Reportedly, Chandrajah is in critical condition.

The accident occurred near Allagadda town in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh when Prabhakar was heading towards Kadapa airport.

The injured people were first taken to Allagadda government hospital. Later, Allagadda MLA and son of the whip, Gangula Brijendra Reddy shifted the injured to Nandyal hospital to provide them with a better medical treatment. (ANI)

