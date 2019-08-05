Leh: BJP workers celebrate revocation of Article 370

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated here on Monday after the Central Government passed a resolution to revoke Article 370.

As a mark of celebration, the BJP workers were seen distributing sweets and dancing on the streets wearing BJP sashes over their shoulders here.

Demanding to make Ladakh a Union Territory with a legislature, a resident said, "We are very happy that the central government has taken this decision today. However, we also demand the government to make Ladakh region a Union territory with a legislature. We hope that the government will take a favourable decision in this regard too."

"The people in Leh thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the decision for scrapping section 370 of the Constitution. This decision was very much needed as the situation in the state was getting hostile in the past few days," another resident said.

Earlier today, in decisions with far-reaching implications, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the border state into a Union Territory with a legislature.

The state was also split by hiving off Ladakh region from the state and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature. (ANI)

