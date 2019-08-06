Leh celebrates UT status

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): There were street celebrations here to welcome the Central government's action conferring Union Territory status on Ladakh.

People took to the streets playing drums and trumpets and dancing to the beats in their traditional attire as a huge number of people watched them with glee.

A local resident of Leh, who is a BJP member, expressed his gratitude to the Centre for taking this step. He said "BJP has done something really impossible. We were demanding this for years and the BJP government has fulfilled our long-pending wish."

"We are happy that finally Ladakh is a union territory and Article 370 is revoked. The entire public of Ladakh thanks Modiji and Amit Shahji," said another resident.

On Monday, the government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

