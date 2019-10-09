Supreme Court Judge, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, inaugurated the first government-sponsored and operated Day Care-cum-Recreation Centre for senior citizens. Photo/ANI
Leh: SC judge inaugurates first govt operated day care for senior citizens

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:27 IST

Leh (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Supreme Court Judge, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, inaugurated the first government-sponsored and operated Day Care-cum-Recreation Centre for senior citizens in Leh in presence of Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir, Gita Mittal, on Tuesday.
It will be one-stop-shop for entertainment, medical services and legal aid for the aged people of the region.
The Centre, co-sponsored by Government and the District Legal Service Authority will also provide a raft of medical facilities including geriatric care, health consultations and check-ups, physiotherapy as well legal service the senior citizens would require on various legal issues.
The premises will also be equipped with computer learning and a library. The aged citizens can entertain themselves with indoor games and recreational activities.
Congratulating the people on coming up of this centre at Leh, Justice Nazeer appreciated the initiatives of the State Legal Service Authority who came up with this concept for the senior citizens. "I feel immense pleasure over visiting Ladakh and dedicating this facility to the senior citizens of this region," Justice Nazeer said and added that opening a centre is comparatively easier than its sustainability; therefore, the local administration has a big responsibility to run this recreation centre in a meaningful way.
Greeting the senior citizens of Leh on the inaugural day of their Day Care and Recreation Centre, Justice Mittal made a mention of the success story of "Swabhiman Parisar" - a Centre for welfare of senior citizens of Delhi which was opened on her initiative and said that similar centre was also opened in Srinagar and now in Leh with all those facilities.
"This will be a place of cheerfulness where senior citizens can meet, share their experiences, spelling out solutions to the social issues and guiding the society using their years of experiences and expertise in different fields" she added.
She further said that in this fast-changing scenario, such centres are required especially for the elderly people to get answers to all their questions from a single window. Justice Mittal expressed gratitude to the district administration for their huge contribution in establishing and running the Centre.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman, J&K State Legal Service Authority said that with the dominance of information technology these days the elderly people feel a sense of isolation. In such a situation, this centre will provide space and let them sit together so that they don't feel isolated and ignored.
Justice Bindal urged on the senior citizens to take maximum advantage of the centre.
Welcoming the guests and senior citizens on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya said that the centre would play a role of game-changer in addressing the special needs of senior citizens at their crucial point of life and would provide perfectly a socializing environment for them. He assured that district administration would do its best to run the Centre in a well-organized way.
Others who spoke on the occasion included Akram Chaudhary, Member Secretary, J&K SLSA, Dr. Aabha Chaudhary, Resource Person, Ghulam Rasool Lassu and Padma Shri Morup Namgyal. (ANI)

