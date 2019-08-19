Leh's Magnetic Hill: Myth or Real?

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The mysterious Magnetic Hill in Ladakh - the phenomenon that defies gravity - is one of the centres of attractions in the region.

At this place, also known as Gravity Hill, cars move with a speed of 20-30 km even on neutral gear.

It is believed that some magnetic force makes this happen. This might be termed as a result of gravitational force. Whatever it may be, it excites tourists to a great extent.

"Some gravitational force is active which drives or pull the vehicles, but it's a cool place," said a tourist from Canada.

Abhiriti who came for a vacation with family, said, "After reaching this place driver switched off the ignition, then only we realized such miracle. We don't know the reason behind this."

Tourists believe that this Magnetic Hill adds to the beauty of Leh and Ladakh.


