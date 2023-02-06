Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri to be sworn in as Madras High Court Judge tomorrow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6 (ANI): Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri will be sworn in as Madras High Court judge on Tuesday by 10.35 am.

After the swearing-in, there will be a welcome Address by the Advocate General, Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and Presidents of the Madras Bar Association, Women Lawyers' Association and Law Association, Madras.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear a plea on Tuesday against the appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

In the morning, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud posted the matter for hearing on February 10.

The bench agreed to hear the matter tomorrow after senior advocate Raju Ramachandran mentioned the matter again for urgent listing in view of the latest development.

Ramachandran told the bench that after the mention of the matter in the morning, certain developments took place and notification of the appointment of Victoria Gowri as Madras High Court judge has come.



CJI said that Supreme Court Collegium has taken cognizance of the complaints about Victoria Gowri, which were received after her name was recommended for appointment as a judge of the Madras High Court.

"We have seen the plea and we have read it. There are certain developments that have taken place. Collegium has taken cognizance of what came to our notice and it was after our recommendation," said the CJI.

The bench said it will constitute a bench and post it for a hearing tomorrow.

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju today in a tweet shared a list of whose appointment for the judgeship was cleared by the Centre.

A section of the Madras High Court bar had sent a representation to the CJI urging the Collegium to recall the proposal of appointment of advocate Victoria Gowri as a judge.

The proposal regarding advocate Victoria Gowri became controversial after certain statements made against minorities surfaced in the public domain.

Earlier, the Madras High Court Senior advocates and Madhurai Bench advocates sent a letter to President against Victoria's appointment as MHC judge. (ANI)

