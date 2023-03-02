Leopard attacks a 15 year old boy in Mandya district Karnataka

Mandya (Karnataka)[India], March 2(ANI): A leopard attacked and injured a 15-year-old boy in Chikkaboregowdanadoddy village of Mandya district in Karnataka.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when Gautham (15) was walking near the farm. After spotting the boy leopard started attacking him. Further leopard started biting the ears of the boy. The boy managed to escape when the boy's brother who was present nearby started screaming at leopard.

Later the boy was admitted to Maddur public hospital. The parents and villagers have raised their demands to the authorities to catch the leopard.



Regarding the leopard attacks in Karanataka last month the former chief minister of Karanataka HD and JDS legislative party member HD Kumaraswamy criticized the Karanataka government for mismanagement in handling the leopard attack situation in the state. He stated that it is due to the irresponsibility of State Forest department officials that such attacks are occurring.

He also said that the remaining vacancies in the forest department officials should be filled which will help in monitoring this situation.

"After so many lives, the government is trying to bring the situation under control on the model of the other states. By the way, why are the posts of forest watchers not filled? How right is it to keep the vacant posts that are vital in preventing wildlife menace" he said.

In a similar leopard attack, an 11-year-old boy was killed in the Mysore district in Karnataka on January 22. (ANI)

