A camera footage of leopard attacking a man in Nashik, Maharashtra. (Image source: CCTV Footage)
Leopard attacks a man in Nashik

ANI | Updated: May 30, 2020 15:28 IST

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): A leopard attacked a man in Indira Nagar area of Nashik on Friday, said an official.
A team of forest officials are tracing the footprints of the leopard. Forest official said, "Its footprints can be traced to forests. Our team is at the spot."
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

