Leopard enters Aligarh house after being chased by villagers; rescued later

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A leopard, which entered a house in Jawan village of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, was rescued early Saturday, officials said.

Shiv Pratap Singh, circle officer (CO) of Aligarh, Civil Lines, said, "There was panic after a leopard entered the residential area of Jawan village earlier today. Soon, curious onlookers gathered at the spot. As the villagers chased the big cat around, it ran into the house. As soon as the leopard entered the house, the villagers locked its main gate from outside."

"A family of three was trapped inside the house for nearly three hours with the leopard. On receiving information, a heavy police contingent and several teams from the forest department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, managing to extract all family members safely from the house," Singh added.





Sunita, one of the members of the house the leopard broke into, said, "The leopard entered my house around 9.45 am and tried to attack me. But I ran to the kitchen and locked myself in. I was terrified. It damaged the lights, the inverter and a water pump in the room it was locked into. It was here for three hours."



The CO further informed that there was no information on any injuries.

The leopard has been rescued by the forest department team from inside the house and taken back to the forest. (ANI)

