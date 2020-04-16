Leopard enters hospital in Gandhinagar, rescued by forest dept

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 16 (ANI): A leopard entered the premises of Ayurveda Hospital in Kolavada here, creating panic in the hospital.

The leopard had entered one of the washrooms in the hospital on Wednesday night, following which the hospital staff locked it from inside and called the forest department for help.

The animal was later rescued by the combined efforts of the hospital staff and the forest department. (ANI)

