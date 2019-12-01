Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India] Dec 1 (ANI): A leopard was found dead in Uttarakhand's Dharanaula on Sunday.

Initial investigation suggests the leopard was hit by a speeding vehicle at the Dharanaula-Pithoragarh Road. The carcass was found with grave injuries in the face.

Officials from the forest department reached the spot and took the dead feline to their centre to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

The Indian leopard is one of the big cats found in the Indian subcontinent, apart from the Asiatic lion, Bengal tiger, snow leopard, and clouded leopard. (ANI)