Leopard found dead on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad: Police

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) (India), January 18 (ANI): A body of a leopard, who was hit by an unknown vehicle, was recovered on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, police said.

The leopard died after an unknown vehicle hit it yesterday, a senior police officer said, adding that the Forest Department has sent the body for a post-mortem.



"We received a call at 8.10 PM (Tuesday) that a leopard was found dead on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. We rushed to the spot and the body of the leopard was found near the Kalchhina village under the Bhojpur police station area," DCP (Rural) Ravi Kumar told ANI.

He said that the police informed the forest department and the district magistrate about the incident.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added. (ANI)

