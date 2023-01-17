Leopard kills man in Chhatttisgarh's Manendragarh

Manendragarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 17 (ANI): A leopard has killed a man in a farm adjacent to a forest near compartment 1341 of Kunwari beat of Janakpur forest range under Manendragarh forest division, a forest official said.

The incident is said to have occurred around 5 pm on Sunday.

The man who died was identified as Ramdavan.



On getting the information about the incident, the team of forest department rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

A team of officials from various divisions has reached to catch the leoprad.

Sarguja Wildlife Forest Conservator K R Badhai said, "There are three incidents of death, including two deaths in Janakpur forest range due to leopard attacks reported so far. In view of those incidents, the forest department has installed cages and trap cameras to catch the leopard. But still failed to catch the leopard."

"We have received permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to catch the leopard by tranquilising it. An expert team of doctors have also reached here and efforts are on to catch the leopard at the earliest," he added.

Recently, on January 3, a woman died in due to a leopard attack. So far, three people have died, while a child sustained injuries, since December 2022 due to leopard attacks under Manendragarh forest division. (ANI)

