Leopard rescued from Assam tea estate

Assam [India], August 25 (ANI): A two-year-old female leopard has been rescued from a tea estate under Dibrugarh Range in Assam on Wednesday morning, forest rangers said.

The leopard, rescued from Jalan Tea Estate has been kept under observation, officials said.

Pranjal Baruah, a ranger at Dibrugarh Range said, "Following complaints of leopards roaming around, we set up two cages. The female cub was caged last night and was rescued this morning. No injury found on her body."



According to the ranger they had trapped a female leopard earlier too. "Her cubs were still around," he said.

In July, an adult leopard that fell into a well at Madhab Nagar on the fringe of Garbhanga Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati was rescued by forest personnel.

As per an official release by the Assam government, the leopard that fell into a 20-feet open well in the wee hours got trapped inside and tried desperately to keep afloat.

Alerted by villagers forest personnel who arrived at the spot managed to successfully rescue the leopard after a couple of hours of operation. The leopard was then wrapped in a net and was carried into the deep forest and released back into the wild. (ANI)

