Leopard rescued from Pithoragarh town in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forest Department on Tuesday rescued a leopard from a residential area here in Uttarakhand.

A local said: "We saw the leopard in the morning and reported it to the police officials. Forest Department reached the spot in the morning and carried out the rescue operation.

A Forest Department official said: "The leopard was found near the residential area with cows. We were able to rescue the leopard within three hours."

"We will release it in the forest soon," he added. (ANI)

