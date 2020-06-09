Leopard rescued in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The forest officials have captured a leopard after it was seen near IIT multiple times in Indore district on Sunday.

TS Sulia, Divisional Forest Officer said that the animal which belongs to Felidae family was of 3-4 years old.

"The leopard is around 3 to 4 years old. She was spotted near IIT multiple times, after which we have captured her. She will be released in the jungle," Sulia said. (ANI)

