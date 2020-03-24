Leopard spotted in Tirupati

Tirupati ( Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A leopard was spotted in Tirupati on Monday night. The feline was spotted near a ghat road in Tirupati at a time when a lockdown has been imposed in the state.

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had decided to shut the hill shrine for the devotees as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India has risen to 491, with seven confirmed cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

