Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): A leopard was spotted on the National Highway (NH) 201 near Amapani ghat here on Tuesday night.



A local, Alok Panigrahi, said the leopard was seen roaming around on the NH near the Kalahandi-Nabarangpur bordering area when a person recorded its movements at jungle">Sahajkhol jungle near Tirliama village.

The man was enrouted to Visakhapatnam.

Panic gripped the local residents after the leopard video went viral on social media. (ANI)