Leopard with leg injury rescued in Uttarakhand

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], December 21 (ANI): A leopard with a leg injury was rescued in the Tanakpur area in Uttarakhand's Champawat.



Babu Lal SDO Khatim Forest range said, "The leopard has an injury in its leg. It is undergoing treatment at a rescue centre and will be released in forest area after recovery."

In October this year, a man-eater leopard was captured in Chhana village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand by Forest Department officials.

The wild animal was sent to Almora Zoo. The leopard is suspected of killing two people in the village. (ANI)

