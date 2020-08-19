Leopardess gives birth to 4 cubs inside hut in Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A leopardess gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik on Tuesday.

"Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now," Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer told ANI.

He informed that leopards are in big numbers in Igatpuri area. (ANI)