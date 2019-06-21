Representative image
Lesbian couple seek police protection in Shamli

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:42 IST

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Two women have sought police protection citing threats from their families who were allegedly against their "relationship" in Shamli district of western Uttar Pradesh.
In their application to the police, the women have said that they have been living together and their parents are opposed to their relationship.
The girls, in the application, said, "We both are self-dependent adults. We both are in a job and want to live together on our will. Our families are against us."
"Our families are against us and there is a threat to our life from our families. We have come to you for your police help," the women said in the application.
The women, who hail from Un Tehsil of the district, are employed in Delhi and have been living together.
Shamli Additional SP Rajesh Srivastava said that the women have been sent to Kandhla Police Station. "Kandhla SHO will investigate the matter and will try to persuade their families for their relationship. The women will also be given police protection," he said. (ANI)

