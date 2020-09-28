LeT commander among two terrorists gunned down in Samboora: J-K DGP

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): Two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation carried out on Sunday night by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in Samboora, Awantipora of Pulwama, said Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Singh said that one of the neutralised terrorists was a commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



"Last night, during a joint operation by CRPF, Police and Army in Samboora, terrorists fired at us and attacked us with grenades. Forces retaliated following which an exchange of fire started. The operation continued throughout the night. Two terrorists have been neutralised," Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

"One of the neutralised terrorists was a commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was active since the times of Burhan Wani. I hope the families of those who were recruited and led astray by him will now have solace knowing that this terrorist is dead," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Samboora, Awantipora of Pulwama. According to police, two AK rifles with four magazines, 10 rounds of bullets and two pouches with personal items have been recovered. (ANI)

