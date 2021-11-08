LeT terrorist apprehended from J-K's Pulwama, hand grenades recovered

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army from Pulwama on Monday.



The search operation was conducted in Mirgund, Pulwama.

The terrorist has been identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir (21), a resident of Bathen, Pulwama. Two hand grenades were recovered from his possession.

According to Police, Mir went missing from his home recently and joined LeT. (ANI)

