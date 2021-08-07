LeT terrorist arrested, another terrorist affiliated to Al-Badr killed by security forces in J-K

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was killed in Budgam by security forces in a joint operation by security forces while another terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested in another operation in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, instead of surrendering, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which led to an encounter," said a press release by the police.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Shakir Bashir Dar, the son of Bashir Ahmad Dar and a resident of Goripora in Awantipora," it added.

Acting on specific information generated by the Budgam Police about the presence of terrorists in the Mochwa area of Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 50RR and 181BN CRPF in the said area on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir police official statement read.

As per the police records, the killed terrorist was part of groups involved in various terror crime cases and several terror crime cases were registered against him. Shakir Bashir was earlier working as a terrorist associate with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and joined the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr recently.



Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK-rifle with 02 Magazines, 32 rounds, 1 Chinese pistol with 2 Magazines, 16 rounds, a Bag-pack and a Pouch were recovered from the site of encounter.

"While the said operation was in progress, it was learnt that while laying cordon another terrorist had managed to escape from the encounter site and the information was shared with Awantipora Police. Awantipora Police, while developing the lead further launched a cordon and search operation in the Mantaqi Colony Khrew area along with 50RR and 185BN CRPF," it added.

During the search, the escaped terrorist was tracked down and arrested while hiding in a truck bearing registration No. JK13-2397. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar, a resident of Wuyan Khrew, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. The driver of the truck identified as Mohd Shafi Dar, a resident of Gratwani Mohalla Khrew, has also been arrested. Besides, the said truck has also been seized," the police statement read.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 1 Chinese Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 7 Pistol rounds, 2 AK-Magazines, 50 AK-rounds, 1 Chinese grenade, 5Kgs IED (destroyed on spot) were also recovered from the site.

IGP Kashmir has congratulated the joint teams of Police/SF for showing exemplary coordination in conducting the operation successfully in a professional manner without any collateral damage and tracking down the escaped terrorist. Besides, IGP Kashmir appeals to parents of newly recruited terrorists to bring their children back to the mainstream.

In this connection, Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

