LeT terrorist arrested in J-K's Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): A terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested here with live grenades and ammunition, police said.

"Based on a specific input regarding movement of terrorists towards Hajin town for subversive activities, a joint Naka was established in Hakbara area of Hajin town by Bandipora police, 13RR, and 45 Bn CRPF where one terrorist namely Rafiq Ahmad was apprehended while trying to hurl grenade on the Naka party," read the release by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police have recovered incriminating material along with live grenades and ammunition (2 live grenades and 19 live rounds of AK47) from his possession.

According to the police, the man joined the LeT recently and was tasked to carry out attacks in and around Hajin locality by way of grenade hurling on police and security forces.

A FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law in police station Hajin and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

