LeT terrorist gunned down in Sopore encounter

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:00 IST

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): A terrorist affiliated to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in Gund Brath area of Sopore on Wednesday, police said.
The slain terrorist was identified as Adnan Ali Channa, a resident of Arampora, Baramulla.
"On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Gund Brath area of Sopore," said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement.
According to the police, the deceased terrorist was wanted by law for his complicity in terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.
Adnan was operating in the areas of Baramulla and Sopore and was involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area. He was involved in recruiting locals to the terrorist ranks, police said.
Several terror crime cases were registered against him including the killing of a civilian in Jatti Baramulla and another related to firing on a civilian.
Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.
"All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes," the police said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:45 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:40 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:40 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:13 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:10 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:09 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:05 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:03 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:02 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:01 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:55 IST

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:50 IST

