LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in the Binner area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, said police on Sunday.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan and he has been active since May 2022.

The Police also recovered one AK rifle, two magazines and 30 rounds.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan Baramulla, active since 5/2022 and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines and 30 rounds recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter had broken out in the late hours of Saturday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police eliminated one terrorist from Wanigam Bala village of Baramulla in a joint operation.



In the operation, one Indian Army assault dog also lost its life, while three personnel of the security forces sustained minor injuries.

The Police, Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn) launched a joint cordon-and-search operation by acting on a specific input, after which they recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 Rifle, three AK-magazines, seven AK-rounds, one pouch and one bag from the site of the encounter.

The J-K police had also apprehended two hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba during an encounter in Baramulla.

According to the Police, the terrorists were arrested after they tried to flee after seeing the joint Naka set up by Sopore police, 32 RR, and 92 CRPF personnel at around 5.30 pm in Dangiwacha.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the arrested persons revealed their identities as Tariq Ah Wanu and Ishfaq Ah Wani, both hailing from the Old Airfield region of the J-K's Rangreth.

The police also recovered two pistols and two pistol magazines, along with 11 live cartridges from their possession, the police's statement read adding that the terrorists were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out strikes on these security forces and civilians in the Union Territory.

The police have also registered the First Information Report under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7, 25 of the IA act 13 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Rafiabad. (ANI)

