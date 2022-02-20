LeT terrorist, two jawans killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was killed during a counter-terror operation at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Two Army jawans were also killed in the operation.

Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorist in village Chermarg Zainapora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1st Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Battalion of CRPF in the area.

During the operation, a cluster of houses were taken into cordon and the process of evacuating civilians was initiated.

During the process, as the search party started searching house belonging to Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, the house owner intentionally misled the search party and denied sheltering the terrorist in his house, according to police.

During his questioning, a terrorist hiding in his house opened fire on the search party resulting in grievous injuries to two Army Jawans. The fire was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to the hospital for treatment. However, both of them succumbed to their injuries.



In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.

He has been identified as Abdul Qayoom Dar son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Dar resident of Laroo Kakapora Pulwama and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

As per police records, the killed terrorist had a history of terror crime cases as he was working as a terrorist associate before joining terror ranks.

The police said his house was also being used as a hideout for terrorists and in April 2020 an encounter took place in his house and subsequently he was booked under PSA.

Post his release in August last year, he continuously kept on working as an associate for active terrorists. Earlier this week, SSP Pulwama officially intimated that he had left the house and joined the terror folds of LeT outfit. Consequently, he was listed as "C" category terrorist.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-series rifle and one pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

