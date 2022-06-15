LeT terrorists involved in Killing of Bank Manager Vijay Kumar neutralized in Shopian encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two terrorists involved in the June 2 killing of a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have been killed in the Shopian encounter on Wednesday, the Inspector-General of Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar informed.

"Bank Manager Vijay Kumar was attacked. When we analysed its CCTV footage, its face matched with Jan Mohd Lone - a Shopian terrorist. His parents were called and they confirmed that he's their son. In Shopian encounter, both terrorists - Jan Mohd Lone and Tufail Ganai killed," said the IGP.

During an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Shopian, the police had identified and killed both the terrorists-- Jan Mohd Lone and Tufail Ganai-- involved in the killing of the bank manager.

Earlier in the day, the police had informed that they have killed Jan Mohd Lone and Tifail Ganai and also recovered incriminating materials from the site of the encounter.

"2nd killed terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

The banker, Vijay Kumar, was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam. The banker was shot dead by terrorists in daylight.

According to the police, these terrorists were linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces had jointly conducted the operation. (ANI)