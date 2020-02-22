LeT terrorists killed in Sangam encounter identified as Kulgam residents: J-K Police

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were killed in the encounter in Sangam, have been identified as Naveen Bhat and Aqlib Bhat, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.

The terrorists were killed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and were residents of Kulgam. They were involved in terror crimes and civilian atrocities.

Police have seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

"Killed terrorists have been identified as Naveed Bhat and Aqib Bhat, both residents of Kulgam. Arms and ammunition recovered. Affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Involved in terror crimes and civilian atrocities," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The terrorists were killed in a joint operation by police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army in the encounter which began on late Friday. (ANI)

