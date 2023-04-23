"Let them dream and be happy": Pralhad Joshi mocks Kharge's statement about winning Karnataka polls

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Mocking Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the party will win Karnataka polls and change the political situation in the country, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said "Let them dream and be happy."

Talking to ANI, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "They are dreaming. Can we stop anyone from dreaming? No. Let them dream and be happy."

"As far as corruption is concerned, Congress and corruption are the two faces of a single coin. Corruption has existed in this country since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. If someone sowed the seeds of corruption, it is Congress. They created a divide for votes. The ones who suppressed democracy in 1975 talk about democracy now, it is laughable," Joshi said.



He said that if Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi had fought against corruption, then this situation would not exist today.

"This is compromise politics. Then they are doing appeasement politics for votes. They follow the divide-and-rule policy", Joshi said. He further said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worked for people's welfare. We've given house-to-house water connections, natural gas, and Ayushman Bharat to everyone. We are not doing divisive politics."

"What did Siddaramaiah say yesterday? That Lingayat CMs are corrupt. Now he is trying to give clarifications. Sometimes what's on your mind, comes out of your mouth. The intentions of the Congress party as a whole were exposed," Joshi added. (ANI)

