Let us create a propitious ecosystem for tigers: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Stressing the need to conserve and create a propitious ecosystem for tigers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed his happiness over the growth of wild tiger population in both Telugu states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Chief Minister Reddy said the number of the wild tiger in Andhra Pradesh stands at 48.

"Glad to witness the significant growth of wild tiger population in both Telugu states. In AP the number stands at 48. On the occasion of #InternationalTigerDay let us escalate our efforts to conserve and create a propitious ecosystem for our National animal," tweeted Reddy.

After releasing the All India Tiger Estimation 2018 on the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed out that India has had achieved the target of doubling the tiger population four years ahead of 2022.

According to the report, the population of tigers in India has increased by 33 per cent from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

Prime Minister Modi had stressed the need for striking a healthy balance between development and the environment. He had also termed India as one the world's biggest and safest tiger habitats. (ANI)

