Let us make fight against TB a people's initiative: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reviewed the progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) through focused and concerted efforts of the Union government and the states.

"We have to encourage common people to join us in this mission for eradicating TB. It has to be made a people's initiative," said Mandaviya in an interaction state health ministers and principal secretaries/ additional chief secretaries of all states and union territories.

The Union Health Minister suggested the continuance of regular interaction so that best practices of states and UTs may be discussed and taken up for emulation.

"Launched a 2-month long campaign on 'Active Case Finding' and 'Nikshay Poshan Yojana' to identify and provide financial support to TB patients working towards #TBMuktBharat, this campaign will help address grassroots-level challenges and bring an era of patient-friendly services," Mandaviya tweeted.

"Also interacted with Health Ministers of States and discussed steps for effective TB management To fulfil PM @NarendraModi ji's dream of TB-Free India by 2025, Central Government encourages States to collaborate and build more supportive and responsive systems," he said in a subsequent tweet.



"Coordinated and collaborative efforts will strongly contribute to the achievement of shared goals faster", the Union Health Minister stated.

Mandaviya interacted with state health ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries of all states/UTs in the presence of Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

Invoking the framework of cooperative federalism, Dr Pawar underscored the need to work together by multiplying our efforts to eliminate TB in the next three years.

She appreciated the various steps taken during the COVID pandemic like bi-directional screening of TB and COVID and the doorstep delivery of TB drugs.

She also exhorted the entire team of health administers to undertake extensive active case finding and said, "Jan Jan ko jagana hain, TB ko bhagana hain."

Health Ministers of States including T.S. Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, Bihar Health Minister, Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister, Satyendra Kumar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister, Naba Kishore Das, Odisha Health Minister, Rajiv Saizal, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister, Banna Gupta, Jharkhand Health and Medical Education Minister, Dr K. Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister of Medical Education, Veena George, Health Minister Kerala, Raghu Sharma, Health Minister Rajasthan attended the meet on behalf of their States.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary (Health), Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary (Health), and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present at the event. (ANI)

