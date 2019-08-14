President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo)

Let us resolve to ensure safety of women and girls: President Kovind on Raksha Bandhan

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:58 IST

New Delhi [India] Aug 14 (ANI): On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his warm greetings and good wishes to all the citizens.
The president in his message said, "Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the Rakhi by sisters, symbolizes love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters."
"May this festival strengthen our society's intent to protect the interest of women and promote their welfare. On this occasion, let us resolve to ensure that the women and girls of our country feel more safe and secure," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:38 IST

Odisha abolishes practice of according 'Guard of Honour' to CM, ...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, the Odisha government has done away with the practice of according 'Guard of Honour' to the Chief Minister, ministers and other government officials.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:36 IST

Home Ministry launches scheme to award trainers, support staff...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced a scheme to give recognition to the trainers and other support staff working in police training institutions of State and Central Police Forces.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:32 IST

Greatest gift to coming generations is to encourage culture of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday the energy of the country's youth is being channelised in many directions including sports and science and the greatest gift to the coming generations is to encourage a culture of curiosity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:29 IST

Matter of Rahul Gandhi's visit referred to local administration: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The office of the Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Wednesday said that the matter of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state has been referred to the local administration who will be getting in touch with the Congress leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that a comprehensive land resurvey would be taken up with state-of-the-art technology before the distribution of house pattas on the coming Ugadi, the New Year day of Telugu people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:24 IST

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of...

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Indian Army team on Wednesday continued its outstanding performance and has come first amongst 8 teams in Stage IV of ongoing International Army Scout Masters Competition being held at Jaisalmer Military Station under the aegis of Southern Command of In

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:21 IST

India's destiny linked to co-existence, conciliation: Kovind

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that India's history and destiny, its legacy and future were a function of coexistence and conciliation, of reform and reconciliation, of expanding our hearts and embracing the ideas of others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:19 IST

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar's party to rehabilitate village in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party founded by Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced it will adopt the flood-affected Brahmanal village for rehabilitation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:17 IST

CBDT to attach DIN to each communication from Oct 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has taken a step to "ensure greater transparency and accountability in tax administration", according to a press release on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:14 IST

Union Minister Gadkari, MP Sunny Deol visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and newly-elected Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol visited the Smriti Mandir of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquater on Wednesday to see the samadhi of first Sarsanghchalak K B Hedgewar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:13 IST

AP: Administration on high alert in Guntur district following...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The district administration is on high alert in Tenali division of Guntur district in the wake of flood warning in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:07 IST

India will never lose capacity to listen to feeblest voice: President

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India will never lose its capacity to listen to the feeblest voice, lose sight of its ancient ideals or forget its sense of fairness, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl