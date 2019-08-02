Lethpora CRPF camp attack: NIA files chargesheet against four accused

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has filed chargesheet against four accused involved in the attack on CRPF camp at Lethpora on December 30, 2017.

The chargesheet has been filed in Jammu NIA Special Court against the four accused identified as Fayaz Ahmad Magray, Nisar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabia and Irshad Ahmad Reshi.

The NIA also informed that three slain terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad had done a recce of the site before the attack.

Five CRPF personnel were killed and three others had got injured in the Lethpora attack.

Initially, a case under FIR number 150/2017 was registered at Awantipora Police station. Considering the gravity of the case, NIA took over the investigation on February 27, 2018.

Various Sections under the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act, 1985, were invoked against the accused.

"Accused Syed Hilal Andrabi and Irshad Ahmed Reshi facilitated the fidayeen attack by providing shelter, by extending logistic support and by transporting the fidayeens along with their arms and ammunition immediately before the attack. Nisar Ahmad Tantray is the younger brother of slain JeM commander Noor Mohd Tantray and he was also part of the said conspiracy," NIA statement read. (ANI)

