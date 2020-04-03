Let's come together to defeat corona, make India win: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed people to come together to defeat coronavirus menace and make India win.

"Let's come together to defeat the coronavirus menace and make India win," said the Prime Minister in a video message to the nation.

Reciting a Sanskrit shloka, Prime Minister said: "Social distancing is the only 'Ram baan' to fight this disease. There is no force larger than our spirit, there is no battle we cannot win using this spirit."

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.



During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said. (ANI)

