Lets us unite to build healthy, prosperous, strong India: Uddhav Thackeray extends New Year greetings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): On New Year's Eve, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday extended his wishes for the coming new year 2022.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) on Friday, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Thackeray appealed to the people to avoid mass gatherings.

"We all should come together to build a prosperous and healthy nation. May this year bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's life."



The Chief Minister further urged people to unite to build a healthy, prosperous and strong India.

"Let the New Year bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all of us, make a healthy resolution to achieve this," he added.

Thackeray further advised all the people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that Mumbai has reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

