Letter to Attorney General for initiation of contempt proceedings against 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): A letter has been sent to the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand over his recent remarks against the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India.

The letter written by activist Shachi Nelli said that in an interview that went viral on Twitter on January 14, Yati Narsinghanand made "derogatory remarks".

"On being asked about the court proceedings in the Haridwar Hate Speech case, Yati Narshinghanand went on to state that "We have no trust in the Supreme Court of India and the Constitution," the letter read.

The letter further said that the comments made by Yati Narsinghanand are trying to undermine the majesty of the institution and the authority vested in the Supreme Court of India, and is a vile and clear attempt at interfering in the course of justice by means of abusive rhetoric and baseless attacks on the integrity of the Constitution and the Courts.

"Any such attempt to harm the majesty of the institution and diminish the faith that citizens of India have in the Court can result in complete chaos and anarchy. This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history, the letter said.



"To permit these remarks to pass unaddressed will be to allow this attempt of lowering the authority of the apex court to succeed, if not wholly then in considerable measure," it added.

According to the letter, "The Supreme Court of India is the first interpreter and the guardian of the Constitution of India. It is appalling to see the lack of faith and sheer contempt being expressed towards the fundamental frameworks of this country. The intent to undermine the Court and its capacity to dispense justice is evident."

Yati has been making headlines because of his anti-Muslims hate speeches.

Supreme Court has recently issued notice to Centre, Uttrakhand and Delhi police on a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged hate speeches in Haridwar and Delhi

The plea sought the arrest and trial of people who made hate speeches, inciting violence towards Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharm Sansad conclave and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'.

The hate speeches were allegedly delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'.

The plea said that the alleged hate speeches consisted of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing. (ANI)

