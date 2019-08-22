Letterheads of politicians used to make appointments Basti's Medical College

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The appointment of staff in Maharishi Vashishtha Medical College here has allegedly been done on the recommendations of MP, MLA and district BJP president, said Commissioner Anil Sagar on Thursday.

It is alleged that the letter pad of MLA Ajay Singh Harraiya, MLA Basti Sadar Dayaram Chaudhry, Basti MP Harish Diwedi and District BJP president Pawan Kasaudhan has been used to make recommendation for the appointment of the staff.

Speaking to media, Commissioner, Basti Division, Anil Sagar said, "We have got information that a placement agency is involved in the appointment of staff in Vashishtha Medical College here."

Sagar said: "We are conducting the investigation to find out what is happening. Whosoever is found guilty, action will be taken against that person."

On being asked if politicians in the district are pressurising the principal to make appointments on their recommendations, Sagar said: "We have asked the Principal to not to come under any pressure." (ANI)

