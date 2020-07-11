Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A Level 4 fire broke out at a shopping centre at Mumbai's Borivali West area on Saturday morning.
Fourteen fire engines have reached the spot along with the police.
Fire fighting operation is still underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali West
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 08:49 IST
