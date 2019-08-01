LG approves free health check-up scheme for Delhi govt employees

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): In good news for around 1.5 lakh Delhi government employees over 40 years of age, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday gave his in-principal approval for a scheme to extend mandatory annual health check-up "free of cost".

The mandatory annual health check-up shall be made part of the employees' annual performance assessment report to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit, the governor said in a communique.

With the introduction of this scheme, all employees of the Delhi government will be eligible for an annual health check-up.

The employee will be able to visit any of the authorized/empanelled hospitals for the check-up. The amount spent on such check-ups will be reimbursed by the government.

Such facilities were available to IAS officers and Group A Civil Services Officers only so far.

"The introduction of the scheme will definitely prove to be a milestone in ensuring good health for all the employees under the NCT Delhi government. The decision will go a long way in improving the overall productivity and efficiency of the administration," the governor said.

The modalities of the scheme will be finalised by Chief Secretary, the Delhi government. (ANI)