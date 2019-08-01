LG approves free health check-up scheme for Delhi govt employees

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): In good news for around 1.5 lakh Delhi government employees over 40 years of age, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday gave his in-principal approval for a scheme to extend mandatory annual health check-up "free of cost".
The mandatory annual health check-up shall be made part of the employees' annual performance assessment report to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit, the governor said in a communique.
With the introduction of this scheme, all employees of the Delhi government will be eligible for an annual health check-up.
The employee will be able to visit any of the authorized/empanelled hospitals for the check-up. The amount spent on such check-ups will be reimbursed by the government.
Such facilities were available to IAS officers and Group A Civil Services Officers only so far.
"The introduction of the scheme will definitely prove to be a milestone in ensuring good health for all the employees under the NCT Delhi government. The decision will go a long way in improving the overall productivity and efficiency of the administration," the governor said.
The modalities of the scheme will be finalised by Chief Secretary, the Delhi government. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:25 IST
