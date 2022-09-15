LG approves probe against 4 Delhi govt school teachers

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena granted permission for conducting an investigation against four serving and retired Vice Principals of Delhi Government Schools under the Directorate of Education.

The permission was granted under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The said individuals include "retired vice principal Chhote Lal Shastri, retired vice principal Satyendar Kumar Sharma, vice principal Rajiv Kumar and vice principal Ravinder Kumar Jatav," according to a statement released by the LG's office.

These vice principals allegedly committed misappropriation/embezzlement of government funds and fraudulently drew Guest Teacher's salaries in the name of "non-existent guest teachers" at Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS-I) in Mansarovar Park, Delhi, the statement added.

"In the instant case, an Audit carried out in November 2018 observed that in GBSSS No. 1, Mansarovar Park, Delhi, for the period between 01.04.2016 to 31.03.2018, there were discrepancies and irregularities in preparing the bills in respect of the salary of guest teachers and it reported misappropriation of government funds" read the statement.



"It was found that payment of Rs. 4,21,656 was made to three persons namely Samiksha Arya - Rs. 1,35,900, Uma Shastri - Rs. 1,42,078 and Chottey Lal- Rs. 1,43,678, despite the fact that "neither of the three names were appointed in the school," the statement claimed.

"In fact, one of them viz. Uma Shastri was the wife of Vice Principal, Chhotey Lal Shastri," the statement added.

"In what could well be the proverbial tip of the scam in the appointment of about 25,000 Contractual Guest Teachers in Delhi Government Schools, this case brings to the fore the devious modus operandi that involves fraudulently appointing "ghost Guest Teachers" against permanent vacancies, cooking up their non-existent attendance and drawing salaries in their names that only went to the corrupt officials and their bosses in the Education Department," the statement said.

These irregularities and discrepancies detected first time in November 2018 by the Audit Team were established through a preliminary inquiry vide report dated 22.11.2019 and since the matter pertained to embezzlement of government funds, it was taken up with the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB), GNCTD for registration of FIR.

The ACB then moved for grant of permission u/s 17A of the POC (Amendment) Act, 2018 for registration of FIR. Thereafter the matter was examined by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV), which proposed for the approval of the Lt. Governor, Delhi for proceeding u/s 17A of the POC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The said proposal sent by the DoE/DoV on August 28, 2022 was disposed by the LG with the following noting;

"I have carefully considered the submission on the pre-pages and the facts and records of the case and I am of the view that this matter requires to be investigated by Anti Corruption Branch, GNCTD. In view of the foregoing, I hereby accept the request of Anti Corruption Branch, GNCTD and grant permission under section 17A of the POC (Amendment) Act, 2018 for conducting investigation'," noted the Delhi Lt Governer. (ANI)

