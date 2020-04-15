LG Baijal reviews Patient Management at COVID Hospitals

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed Patient Management at COVID Hospitals through video conference.

Baijal directed that guidelines be strictly followed by hospitals to avoid overcrowding. He also instructed the Health Department to follow all protocols of MoHFW, Government of India while dealing with COVID-19 cases.

During the video conference with health teams, Baijal stressed upon the requirement of a strong communication network between all hospitals and the health department.

He further emphasized that every single life is precious and all possible steps will be taken to ensure the best possible treatment for each patient.

Dr SK Sarin, Director, ILBS informed that Delhi Government has got approval to use convalescent plasma technique on a trial basis to save the life of serious patients of COVID-19. The government will be deploying it as per the protocol of MoHWF.

Secretary, Health informed that sufficient PPEs are being procured. Delhi Government has ordered for 1.5 lakh PPE kits and secured supply of 3,500 Personal Protective Equipment per day, the tender has also been finalised for 2 lakh more PPEs kits.

Moreover, the order has been issued for 5 lakh N95 masks and a supply of 25,000 per week for frontline health workers is being received. Health Department is providing these PPEs to all COVID hospitals as per need.

He also directed all COVID-19 designated hospitals to plan for additional health infrastructure and medical professionals considering all possible scenarios.

Governor also reviewed enforcement of lockdown with CS, Delhi and CP, Delhi and directed that concerted efforts be taken to ensure that all directions of government of India are followed.

"District Officials should ensure that no congregation of people is allowed in their respective jurisdiction," he said.

L-G stressed on adequate publicity and IEC to dispel any rumour-mongering and close coordination with neighbouring states. (ANI)

