LG chairs high-level meeting to review winter preparedness of various depts across UT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the winter preparedness of various departments across the Union Territory (UT).

The Lt Governor directed the officers to ensure coordinated action plans be put in place for uninterrupted power and water supply, round-the-clock availability of public utilities, ration, medicines and other necessities. He said every department and key stakeholder should be far better prepared for this winter than last winter.

"To keep men and machines running well throughout the winter season, we need to make the response system more resilient to harsh conditions. Advance arrangements should be made for higher reaches and those areas where access is limited during the winters", the Lt Governor directed the officials.

Connectivity, hospitals, power and water supply and educational institutions should be the priority of the administration. The dedicated power supply must be ensured for the hospitals and water supply schemes, said the Lt Governor.

While reviewing the plan prepared for the three important stretches - Patnitop, Jakhani - Banihal and Banihal - Qazigund of NH-44, it was informed that the Panthyal tunnel and T5 will be ready by December 15 this year.

The Lt Governor also sought details from the departments and agencies on the availability of snow clearance machines and cutters.

The Lt Governor sought the report from the concerned departments to ensure a smooth flow of movement on National & State Highways, major, inter-district and PMGSY roads and Airport roads.

The Lt Governor passed strict directions to the officials for timely clearance of the snow from the roads, lanes and by-lanes of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. Disciplinary action will be taken for lack of accountability and services during winters, said the Lt Governor.

The chair was informed that SMC has 43 snow plough tractors and the deployment plan of 3500 sanitation workers and labourers is ready.



The Lt Governor asked the Airport Authority and the concerned departments to share responsibility for snow clearance. The meeting decided to hand over the structure to the airport authority for the lodging of passengers in case of delayed flights.

The chair was informed that a robust mechanism has been laid down where a citizen can raise the issue related to snow clearance through the Meri Sadak app and speedy action will be taken to address the same.

The Lt Governor asked the departments to explore modalities for timely snow clearance from village roads and ensure uninterrupted power supply and connectivity to tourist places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

Divisional Commissioners and executing agencies were advised to make a detailed plan to keep the Sinthan top open for vehicular movement during winter.

The Lt Governor further directed the officers to ensure buffer stock of transformers, timely and speedy repairing & changing of the damaged Transformers. Only minimum scheduled power curtailment should be done in metered areas, added the Lt Governor.

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited was directed to ensure 100 percent coverage of electric meters in Srinagar.

The explicit direction was passed for making heating arrangements in health, educational institutions and Civil Secretariat. Submit traffic plans in advance to ensure there is no constraint to essential supplies, the Lt Governor asked the officials.

The meeting was informed that special efforts are being made for timely treatment and medical care of pregnant women from snowbound and higher reaches areas.

A detailed presentation was also given on Avalanche warnings, prevention of horticulture, Helicopter services to cut-off areas, and advisories to the people regarding slippage of snow from rooftops.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners Jammu and Kashmir; IGP Traffic; Chairman and Managing Directors of Power Corporations and senior officials of Civil Administration, Police Department, BRO, NHIDCL, NHAI and other executing agencies attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode, at Civil Secretariat. (ANI)

