LG chairs law and order meeting to review preparedness of Delhi Police ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a law and order meeting and reviewed the general crime situation in the city, and preparedness of Delhi Police for the upcoming Assembly elections likely to be held early next year.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary (Home), Commissioner of Police - Delhi, Special Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police, Special Commissioner (Transport), Deputy Commissioner (Excise) of the Delhi government, an official statement said.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) made a detailed presentation covering different aspects of law and order situation.

"It was submitted that there has been a decline of 8.74 per cent in the heinous crimes committed in Delhi till December 22 this year as compared to the last year. The percentage of solved cases with respect to heinous crimes in the corresponding period has also improved to 93.89 per cent from 90.12 per cent in the preceding year," the statement said.

The LG directed the Delhi Police to statistically analyse the socio-economic causes of crime and accordingly devise a strategy for effective prevention to make the city safer.

Delhi Police informed LG about the preparedness for crowd control and riot control. The LG was also apprised of non-lethal measures of crowd control and the action plan to upgrade it further, the statement said.

The LG stressed upon studying the impact of officer-oriented handling of law and order arrangements relating to students and youth and desired it may be further extended on the basis of its efficacy.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence/Nodal Officer, Election) made a detailed presentation regarding preparedness for the Delhi Assembly elections.

"The presentation covered preparedness of Delhi Police regarding pre-Model Code of Conduct, pre-nomination, nomination & campaigning, Election Day and victory processions," the statement said.

"It was informed that Delhi Police has already requisitioned adequate force for smooth conduct of election process especially as during this election, EVMs/VVPATs along with polling parties have to be stationed at polling stations/polling booths one day in advance," it added.

The LG was further apprised about the mapping of vulnerable polling stations and booths jointly done by Deputy Commissioner of Police and District Election Officer.

The LG directed that all steps be taken well in advance to ensure a free and fair election in active consultation with all the stakeholders including neighbouring states. (ANI)