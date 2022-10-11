LG directs Delhi govt for corrective measures after CIC complains non-implementation of RTI

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena directs the Delhi government for corrective actions after Central Information Commission (CIC) writes to the LG pointing out the non-implementation and subversion of the RTI Act, 2005 by the Arvind Kejriwal Government.

"Arvind Kejriwal who made a career out of damning political rivals and individuals on the basis of allegations made out of information gathered under the Right to Information Act (RTI) is now heading a government that stands out as the single biggest road-block in the implementation of RTI," CIC said.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has pointed out the Delhi Government's failure in implementing the RTI Act, of 2005, showing a lack of transparency and accountability in issues of core governance involving genuine public interest.

As per the CIC, this is being done by the "Arvind Kejriwal Government" to hide corruption and nepotism, as indeed his total failure in the delivery of Public Services.

The CIC has pointed out Delhi Government is not implementing RTI Act, 2005, covering up corruption, nepotism and inaction in Revenue, Health, Power Departments and DSSSB & DSIIDC etc.



Uday Mahurkar, Information Commissioner, CIC has written to the Lt. Governor regarding the failure of the Delhi Government in the implementation the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Inter-alia it has been pointed out that the departments like Revenue which deals with land matters, PWD, Cooperative, Health and Power besides bodies like the DSSSB and the DSIIDC etc, either hold back genuine information with ulterior motives, refuse to share legitimate information with the appellants seeking information or provide them with misinformation with an aim to mislead.

It has also been pointed out that the Public Information Officers (PIOs) are not remaining present and sending their clerks and lower-level personnel to appear before the Commission.

The letter from Mahurkar has attached specific replies from the above-mentioned departments amply pointing out stonewalling of information and false & misleading information.

In view of the seriousness of the issues highlighted by the Central Information Commissioner, the Lt. Governor's Secretariat has directed the Chief Secretary to take required corrective action as per the rules in place to address the matter at the earliest. (ANI)

