LG directs DSSSB to fill up vacant government positions

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Delhi LG V K Saxena has directed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), to fill up the vacant government positions for more effective and speedy, informed the DSSSB sources.

According to the DSSSB Sources, these posts have been lying vacant since 2013.



The Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena had recently directed officials to immediately fill up 117 additional posts of various categories in DSSSB, and officials in DSSSB said that the process of filling up of these posts was in its final stages and will be completed within 2 weeks.

The posts created through an LG decision in May this year, consists of Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers, Assistant Section Officers, Sr. Assistants, Jr. Assistants, Legal Assistants and Peons/MTS.



Once these 117 posts are filled, the DSSSB - fully staffed, is expected to work in full capacity and expedite the hitherto lagging process of efficiently conducting examinations and interviews etc. for filling up of thousands of posts that include Teachers, Nurses, Paramedical Staff, Physical Training Instructors and Technicians amongst others, informed the DSSSB sources.



It may be noted that the LG, right after taking over had expressed serious concern and displeasure over unduly and inordinately delayed vacancies in several government departments of critical importance to the people of Delhi.

He had also flagged the issue of filling up of such permanent vacancies on a contractual basis, which often led to favouritism in appointments, misappropriation of government money in the name of ghost employees and ultimately an unconstitutional deterrent to the equal right of employment provided to the citizens of Delhi and the country, vide the Constitution of India.



The DSSSB, is mandated to select candidates for Group 'B' (non-gazetted) and Group 'C' for appointment to various departments of GNCTD, MCD, NDMC and other government undertakings through a government decision of 1996. (ANI)