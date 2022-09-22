LG directs internal inquiry into 'ghost' guest teachers in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed an internal inquiry into the irregularities in the engagement of Guest Teachers in Delhi Government Schools and embezzlement of funds by paying salaries to non-existent or 'ghost' guest teachers', said the officials on Thursday.

"LG Secretariat has asked the Chief Secretary to advise Director (Education) to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance, drawl of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by AAP Government in Delhi government schools," read a statement by LG office.

LG Saxena also instructed the submission of the status report within 30 days.

"The LG observed that the instances of non-existent guest teachers and embezzlement of funds are of "serious concern" and cannot occur without "connivance of the Principals/Vice Principals/Accounts staff", the note from the LG Secretariat to the Chief Secretary reads.

He also noted that such instances should be dealt with deterrent action,

"Such instance of fraudulent drawl of government funds should be met with exemplary and deterrent action," said LG Saxena.

He also noted that such issues should not go unnoticed.



"The mechanism of internal audit should be strengthened so that such instances do not go unnoticed and unpunished," he added.

The LG had earlier granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for conducting an investigation against 4 serving and retired Vice Principals for fraudulently drawing Guest Teacher's salary in the name of "non-existent guest teachers" in Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS-I) in Mansarovar Park, Delhi.

The case pertains to the payment of Rs. 4.21 lakh to three persons namely Samiksha Arya with Rs. 1,35,900, Uma Shastri with Rs. 1,42,078 and Chottey Lal with Rs. 1,43,678 despite the fact that "neither of the three names were appointed in the school."

The permission was granted under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

These vice principals allegedly committed misappropriation/embezzlement of government funds and fraudulently drew Guest Teacher's salaries in the name of "non-existent guest teachers" at Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS-I) in Mansarovar Park, Delhi, the statement added.

"In the instant case, an Audit carried out in November 2018 observed that in GBSSS No. 1, Mansarovar Park, Delhi, for the period between 01.04.2016 to 31.03.2018, there were discrepancies and irregularities in preparing the bills in respect of the salary of guest teachers and it reported misappropriation of government funds," said a statement by LG office.

These irregularities and discrepancies detected first time in November 2018 by the Audit Team were established through a preliminary inquiry vide report dated 22.11.2019 and since the matter pertained to embezzlement of government funds, it was taken up with the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB), GNCTD for registration of FIR. (ANI)

